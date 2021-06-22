Twitter Compares New ‘Karen’ Trailer to Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ [Photos + Video]

A trailer for the forthcoming BET original movie Karen was recently released, but Twitter users are decrying the plot as a hit-and-miss replication of Jordan Peele’s film Get Out. The actor-turned-award-winning director is well known for his social commentary thrillers, which inspired conversations about Karen on social media Tuesday morning (June 22).

News about the film, which stars Orange Is The New Black‘s Taryn Manning as an entitled white woman, first surfaced last year. According to Deadline, Manning plays a woman named Karen White, who turns viciously racist when her new Black neighbors Assata and Malik move in next door. The film is written and directed by Coke Daniels and is being produced by Flixville USA and Burke Management.

According to TMZ, which first premiered the trailer on Friday, the film is slated for release in September. Manning told the outlet that she took on the role because she was bothered by the behavior of the “so-called Karens” in the real-world that overreact to situations via micro-aggressions.

The trailer gained attention on Twitter on Tuesday, with many users calling out the movie for having thematic similarities to Get Out.

But Daniels seems unfazed by the reactions on Twitter, and said he welcomes the comparison to Peele’s seminal film. “Trending on Twitter!!” he wrote in his Instagram story on Tuesday. “Keep comparing Karen to Get Out! We’ll receive that!” he added.

Speaking of Jordan Peele, the actor-turned director announced in January that he was retiring from acting to focus more on working behind the camera.

The film has not been given a release date yet.