Mary J. Blige Reveals Why She Gets Candid About Having Suicidal Thoughts In Documentary [Video]

Mary J. Blige is sharing what it was like for her to open up about her struggles with mental health in her new documentary My Life.

via: AceShowbiz

Mary J. Blige shows her vulnerability in her documentary titled “Mary J. Blige’s My Life”. During her new interview, the “Family Affair” hitmaker opened up about her dark past as she compared it to hell.

“It’s what I was living, what I was going through, what I’ve been through since I was a 5-year-old little girl… just so much hell,” so the singer told Extra’s Cheslie Kryst. As to why she decided to open up about her suicidal thoughts, addiction and abuse among others in the Amazon doc, Mary noted that “it was extremely important” for her to do so.

She further elaborated, “I had to show people where all this pain came from that was in the ‘My Life’ album in the first place, and how can I get it out… and why it’s not coming out.”

Mary also shared that the documentary would also highlight the impact of her music on others. “Man, it’s a lot of responsibility, because these testimonies are like, ‘Whoa, I don’t have that much power,’ but you know, it was my life, that’s my testimony, and just all the dark things that I was going through that pulled other people out,” she explained.

In the doc, the Bronx-born singer said of her 1994 album, ” ‘My Life’ was probably my darkest album, like one of the darkest times I have had.” She added, “Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live.”

“There are so many people in this documentary explaining what this album did for them. Fans are in groups talking about how it helped them to become better people and save their lives,” the Grammy-winning musician reveals.

Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson are set to appear in the documentary which will see Mary revealing “the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom.” Directed by Vanessa Roth and executive produced by the singer and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” will arrive on June 25 on Amazon.

You can watch the trailer for MJB’s documentary below.