Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat’s Giveaway Erupts in Chaos in NYC [Video]

Thousands of people overran New York’s Union Square Park and surrounded lanes of traffic Friday as a popular Twitch streamer held a video game giveaway.

New York Police told Rolling Stone that no injuries had been reported, but asked that folks “avoid the area.”

Photos and videos from attendees captured the chaos onsite as police personnel and NYFD were dispatched to help disperse the crowd. One Twitch user described the incident as “Zoomer January 6.”

“Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park & use alternate routes. Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays,” read a tweet from NYPD Friday. NYPD told NBC New York that a “couple thousand people” crowded the park.

Cenat announced the giveaway earlier in the day Friday with an illustration of himself and Fanum posing in front of an SUV and behind a “police line do not cross” barricade. The Twitch streamers were reportedly passing out free PlayStation 5s to attendees.

Cenat live-streamed some of the event himself as he entered an unruly crowd. Helicopter footage of the area saw the entire Union Square Park, with local reports from CBS New York claiming that Level 4 mobilization was requested by police.

Police told Rolling Stone that as of 5:50 p.m. ET, no injuries had been reported. Reps for Cenat did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

ABC7 New York reported that drivers in the area were trapped in their cars as they were surrounded by the massive crowds, and that an SUV “believed to be carrying Cenat” drove away from the scene while several people held onto the sides and top of the car.

Cenat was named one of “the 20 most influential creators right now” by Rolling Stone earlier this year.



Kai Cenat and Fanum caused a riot in NYC's Union Square after promising to distribute free PS5s, PCs, gift cards, etc. Hundreds of youngsters gathered, leading to fights. The NYPD was on scene to disperse the crowd and warned of mass transit disruptions and traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/qZhbM2MpOE — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 4, 2023