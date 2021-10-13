'Twenties After-Show with B. Scott' Premieres TONIGHT at 10:30pm on BET [Photos + Video]

16 years ago I moved to Los Angeles with nothing but three red suitcases and a dream.

Tonight, that dream becomes a reality.

When I said back on YouTube in 2007 that I would have a TV show one day, I was not prepared for what the journey to get here would look like.

I almost gave up on that journey more than a few times — but I didn’t. I persevered.

My very own TV show, ‘Twenties After-Show with B. Scott’ premieres tonight on BET. Hosted and executive produced by me under the banner of my own production company, Ahoskie Productions.

Thank you to my love muffins who have supported me through everything over the years. I truly couldn’t not have done this without you.

Today is a celebration — not just for me, but for all of us! We did it, love muffins!

I invite you all to tune in to ‘Twenties After-Show with B. Scott’ tonight at 10:30pm on BET. History will be made!

