Trump Leaves Piers Morgan Interview After Being Pressed About Baseless Voter Fraud Claims

Former President Donald Trump blasted Piers Morgan as “very dishonest” while walking out of an interview with the TV presenter and Post columnist after being pressed on his claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election due to voter fraud.

via: Complex

In the debut episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the former president slammed the host for questioning his baseless claims about 2020 election fraud. Talk TV shared a 30-second trailer of the “explosive” interview, in which Trump called the British broadcaster a “fool” and “very dishonest.” The teaser ends with the former president telling the crew to cut the cameras, as he begins to walk off the set.

Morgan detailed his experience in an op-ed for the New York Post, shedding more light on Trump’s mental state heading into the 75-minute sit-down. Morgan said that just minutes before the interview, he was informed someone had compiled a collection of unflattering quotes he had said about Trump over the last few years. Morgan said the majority comments were related to Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, his refusal to accept Joe Biden’s presidential victory, and his role in the Jan. 6 riots.

Morgan said he then went to Trump’s office about 20 minutes later in an attempt to smooth things over. When he walked in, he saw the former president sitting at this desk with the list of quotes in his hand.

“What the fuck is this?” he reportedly asked Morgan, before reading some of the quotes. “I thought we were friends? This is so disloyal! After all I’ve done for you? Why would you say all this about me?”

Morgan, who won Celebrity Apprentice in 2008, explained that he said those things because he believed Trump was in the wrong; however, he reassured the ex-POTUS that he didn’t intend for the interview to be “confrontational.”

“Why should I do it at all?” Trump reportedly responded. “You’re not real. You’re a fake.”

Minutes later, the two sat down for what would become a heated one-on-one.

Morgan said the first hour of the interview went well, as they discussed a wide range of topics, including Twitter, Ukraine, transgender athletes, and President Joe Biden. But the conversation went south when Morgan brought up the 2020 presidential race, which he called a “free and fair election.”

The host pressed Trump about his voter fraud claims, and his inability to provide evidence that the election was stolen.

“You lost,” Morgan said in the teaser.

“Only a fool would think that,” Trump replied.

“You think I’m a fool?” Morgan asked.

“I do now, yeah,” Trump said.

The clip then showed Trump getting out of his seat, as he called Morgan “very dishonest.”

The host said he hasn’t heard from Trump since.

“Perhaps we’ll never speak again, and our friendship is over?” Morgan wrote. “I hope not.”

The Trump interview is set to air Monday on Talk TV.