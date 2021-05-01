Tristan Thompson's Alleged Hookup Sydney Chase Lands Reality Show Amid Cheating Scandal

Sydney Chase, the latest woman who claims Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with her, has reportedly landed a reality show.

via RadarOnline:

According to sources familiar with the deal, Sydney was contacted by Zeus Network after coming clean about her alleged affair with the Boston Celtics player.

We’ve learned the show won’t just follow Sydney Chase. Her besties Hayden Reilly and Richelle Vega were a part of the meeting too, and the whole show will be centered around the trio, who is best known as the “Blackout Girls.”

Radar is told the three best friends will serve as producers for the Zeus Network-based show and filming is set to begin soon.

Syndey has been splashed all over the headlines this month after alleging she hooked up with Tristan earlier this year. According to the model, the NBA star claimed he was single and said Khloé wasn’t his “type.”

She also alleged Tristan reached out to her on April 13, the day after his daughter with Khloé turned 3 years old.

Radar told you first, that’s the day Sydney created her Amazon Wish List full of expensive items and products geared towards couples — including a “his and her” passport set and Victoria’s Secret gift card!

As for Sydney, she doesn’t seem to mind the haters because business is booming after her tell-all. Besides scoring her own reality show, Radar has learned her popularity on Instagram has skyrocketed in the past week.

While Tristan hasn’t addressed the latest cheating allegations, Khloé seemed to break her silence days ago with a motivational message writing, “No amount of guilt can change the past and no amount of anxiety can change the future.”

This isn’t the first time the NBA player has allegedly stepped out on Khloé either. KUWTK fans will remember, he was caught with another woman just days before Khloé gave birth to True.

We don’t know Sydney, but it seems like this was her plan all along.