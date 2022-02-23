Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby's Name Revealed, He's Not Listed on Birth Certificate

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ son’s name has been revealed.

via People:

The birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE shows the 2-month-old’s name is Theo Thompson. He was born on Dec. 1 in Santa Monica, California.

The 30-year-old father of three is not listed on the document as the birth was registered while Thompson was disputing the baby’s paternity.

“Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God’, Nichols said in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday, adding, “I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

She shared that Thompson’s “name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth.”

After initially denying paternity, Thompson, 30, confirmed he is the child’s father in an Instagram Story shared last month.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he continued.

Nichols’ rep reacted to Tristan’s admission, telling PEOPLE “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby.”

Thompson also addressed Khloé Kardashian — whom he was dating when Nichols, 31, said the child was conceived. The exes have a 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote, adding, “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Earlier this month, a representative for Nichols said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that Thompson “has done nothing to support their son.”

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” it added. “In the future, we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing.”

Thompson did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

The statement from Nichols’ rep came after reports that the Chicago Bulls player is paying thousands of dollars to Nichols as well as Kardashian and the mothers of his elder son, Jordan Craig, with whom he shares 5-year-old son Prince.

We hope Tristan and Maralee manage to keep Theo away from their personal drama.