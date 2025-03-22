Home > NEWS

Trina’s Husband, ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Swurv, Arrested for Allegedly Fracturing Man’s Nose in 2023

BY: Walker

Published 36 minutes ago

Trina’s husband and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Benjamin Leon Kearse Jr., aka Swurv, has been arrested for battery stemming from a punch police say happened nearly two years ago.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained the police report detailing Kearse’s March 20 arrest in Miami … according to the docs, a man claimed he was crossing the street back in July 2023 when Kearse’s black Dodge Charger stopped abruptly in front of a stop sign, causing his hand to strike Kearse’s trunk.

The man told cops Kearse called out to him over it, but when the guy approached the vehicle to explain the situation, he says Kearse grew irate and aggressive and eventually trailed him to a nearby residence.

The alleged victim says Kearse approached him on foot and punched him multiple times, fracturing his nose.

Police later obtained surveillance footage of the altercation and determined the man’s statement added up.

After speaking to Kearse, cops hauled him off to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for booking.

The Diamond Princess and Kearse got hitched back in May 2024.

via: TMZ

