Trina Receives Key to Miami, City Celebrates “Trina Day” [Photos + Video]

On Saturday, May 14, hundreds of fans, family, and friends assembled on Northwest 15th Avenue to celebrate the first “Trina Day” of many. Right in the heart of Liberty City, rapper Trina was honored for her impact and legacy as a Miami artist.

Liberty City native Trina was honored in her hometown Saturday (May 14) with the key to the City of Miami during the first annual “Trina Day.”

The block party on Northwest 15th Avenue between 63rd St and 65th St. included food trucks, street art, giveaways, live performances, and hundreds of people in attendance to see the Diamond Princess rapper.

Cell phones were raised in the air as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez presented Trina, born Katrina Taylor, with the key to the city and a plaque for her late mother Vanessa Taylor.

“On behalf of the City of Miami, it’s my honor and privilege to present you the keys to the City of Miami,” Suarez said as the crowd cheered. “‘Cause I know how much your momma meant to you … I have a little plaque for you in loving memory of your mother… These are the memories you don’t forget and you’re never going to forget her and what she meant to you and what you mean to us. So, it wouldn’t be proper to recognize you without recognizing her…”

It was our pleasure to give the Key To The City to @TRINArockstarr for her impact and legacy as a Miami artist. Happy Trina Day! pic.twitter.com/neOR5dzDKy — Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) May 14, 2022

Trina wept as Mayor Suarez handed her the plaque dedicated to her mother who passed away in 2019 from cancer.

“This is where it all started,” Trina told the crowd. “All of this wouldn’t have happened without your support.”

Trina’s philanthropic endeavors include starting the Diamond Doll Foundation in 2006. The nonprofit has consistently held a Jingle Bell Toy Drive to donate gifts to hospitalized children and foster kids in Miami during the holiday season.

In addition to receiving the key to the City of Miami, Trina was also given the key to Miami Dade County by Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

The Miami Herald reported Hardemon saying the “Pull Over” rapper was deserving because “She’s an example to the young women and men.”

“She’s no different from the kids in Liberty City now with a story to tell,” he said.

Before the event was over, Trina performed her hits for fans and rallied the crowd as they released orange balloons in the air in memory of her mother.

