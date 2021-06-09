Trina and Eve to Battle It Out for Next 'Verzuz' Event

Trina and Eve are putting their hits to the test for the next ‘Verzuz’ battle.

via Complex:

The two iconic rappers are scheduled to face off on Wednesday, June 16. After that battle, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy, who have been trolling each other online, will go hit for hit on Saturday, June 26.

Trina previously told The Shade Room that she’d be down to do a Verzuz battle with Lil’ Kim though it looks like that pairing fell through.

The new announcement comes on the heels of Verzuz co-creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz doing a rematch battle for the popular series in late May.

Other recent Verzuz battles include one with Method Man and Redman, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire, and a special featuring D’Angelo. The music series was acquired by Triller earlier in the year and both Timbaland and Swizz were named brand visionaries.

It seems like an odd mashup to us — but will you be watching?