Trey Songz Accused of Anal Rape in New $20 Million Lawsuit

Trey Songz is being sued for $20 million by a woman who claims he anally raped her at a house party.

The woman, who filed the suit as Jane Doe, claims she was in a consensual relationship with the singer before the alleged rape took place on March 24, 2016.

She claims that night be became a “savage rapist.”

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe claims Trey invited her to a house party in Los Angeles where he eventually invited her upstiars to have sex as they’d done in the past.

On the way upstairs, she claims Trey repeatedly asked if he could “get that ass” — and she kept saying no.

Upon hearing no, she claims Trey’s demeanor changed entering the bedroom. She alleges he threw her to the ground, tore her pants off, pinned her down face first and forced his penis into her anus without consent.

She says she screamed in pain and begged Trey to stop, but he overpowered her.

From there, she says someone came into the room during the alleged rape and she hoped Trey would stop, but the person left the room and Trey continued.

Once Trey finished, she grabbed her clothes — except for her underwear — and ran outside calling an Uber.

The lawsuit notes that the woman’s Uber driver noticed the was in distress and rerouted her to a hospital where she claims a sexual assault exam was performed and the police were called.

The woman says the exam showed she had “severe anal tearing that could require surgery,” but she didn’t name Trey to police because she was “in shock and fearing for her life.”

She’s now suing Trey for $20 million in damages.

Her attorney, Ariel Mitchell, is also representing 2 women who are suing Trey for alleged sexual assaults in Miami and New York.

Trey’s attorney has responded to this — as well as the other sexual lawsuit against him — saying:

“Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey. Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault. The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired.”

Come on now — everybody can’t be lying, Trey.