Travis Scott Wants To Study Architecture At Harvard After He's Done With Music

Travis Scott loves design and he’s revealed his plans to attend Harvard University to study architecture once his rapping days are done.

via: AceShowbiz

The “ASTROWORLD” artist reveals in a new interview that he’s planning to study architecture at Harvard University.

In an interview with PIN-UP Magazine which was published on Wednesday, May 24, Travis shared that “architecture is my true passion.” He added, “I plan to apply to the architecture program at Harvard GSD when I’m done with music, which won’t be for a while. It would be dope to do both at the same time.”

Travis isn’t entirely unfamiliar with Harvard University. Back in 2018, the hip-hop star was invited to speak at Harvard University where he delivered a Master Class on Creativity in front of 500 students. “We wanted our attendees to engage with a creative who defies the labels placed upon them and could speak to the journey of staying true to one’s vision,” the organizing group No Label said at the time. “With his creation of ‘ASTROWORLD’, Travis Scott has done just that.”

Of the experience, a student told Complex, “For me personally, the biggest takeaway from Travis’ talk is this: Creativity and inspiration always comes from one’s life experiences.”

“To maximize creativity you must actually live life to the fullest-not behind a screen. You need to be somewhat fearless and not afraid to take risks. Push yourself to be innovative, but at the same time be true to your vision,” the student went on saying.

Much to fans’ delightment, Travis is still far from being done with his music career. The rapper is set to release his upcoming album “Utopia”. “Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself,” he explained of the album title’s definition to PIN-UP.

“There are people who achieve utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have,” the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner further divulged.

He continued, “With every album I live in these worlds in my mind – I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time. They can create energy that spews out magical things – new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that utopia is real.”