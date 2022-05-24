Travis Scott to Reportedly Donate Proceeds From Nike Collaboration

Travis Scott is gearing up for the global release of his new Nike Air Max 1 collaboration, but kicked things off with an exclusive colorway on his website yesterday.

According to reports, proceeds from the sale of the sneaker are going to charity.

via Complex:

In an updated Instagram caption from the official @cactusjack account, it’s noted that a donation will be made to Scott’s Project HEAL initiative, which he launched in March, in honor of the release. TMZ is taking things a step further by reporting that as much as “millions of dollars in proceeds” could be raised, although an exact figure was not revealed. The outlet reports that Scott wanted to do the Air Max 1 release on his website specifically to ensure that proceeds would go to the foundation.

It’s worth noting that TMZ’s report also appears to conflate last Friday’s Air Trainer 1 raffle and yesterday’s raffle for the Air Max 1, citing its previous report of over 1 million entries for the former. Nevertheless, it’s likely the Air Max 1 launch drew similar numbers.

As is often the case with Cactus Jack drops, the Air Max 1 collection, which also included apparel and accessories, was live for around 24 hours. A SNKRS release for both the Air Trainer 1 and Air Max 1 collabs will take place on May 27 for retail prices of $160 and $150, respectively.

At least he’s trying to make things right…