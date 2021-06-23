Travis Scott Starting A Willy Wonka-Style Contest For Astroworld Fest Tickets With Signed CACTI Drinks [Photos]

Travis Scott might not want to be considered a “brand” or to “market” himself but at this point, it seems like every move he makes is selling something.

via: The Blast

If you want two golden tickets to the sold-out 2021 Astroworld Festival, then you better start drinking Travis Scott‘s new hard seltzer, CACTI!

The “Highest In The Room” rapper is kicking off a nationwide contest to give away two tickets (not actually golden) to this year’s hottest music festival. Travis personally signed 100 limited-edition Strawberry cans and is hiding them in 9 count Variety Packs of CACTI… sorry, kids, the contest is only open to adults 21+. Fans lucky enough to find the cans featuring a custom Astroworld themed wrap designed by Travis Scott’s creative collective, Cactus Jack, will be awarded two tickets to the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on November 5 & 6. Also, this contest brings the thrilling contest to win a golden ticket by buying chocolate bars from the classic children’s novel “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl. Travis may be the only person that could rival Willy Wonka’s coolness.

The contest comes on the heels of the successful launch of CACTI in March. The brand reportedly sold out in under 24 hours online and in stores across the nation. Make sure you check out the official rules on DrinkCACTI.com/ruels… clearly, you have to be at least 21-years-old to enjoy adult beverages.

Travis’ NYC trip with Kylie Jenner, much like his new adult beverage, was very adult. Fans know that the two celebs share a beautiful daughter Stormi, and have been spending a lot of time together recently. Page Six reports that Kylie and the “SICKO MODE” artist enjoyed a Queen’s strip club during their time together in New York City. They reportedly hit up Starlets with fellow rappers Offset and Rowdy Rebel. All signs point to the couple being fully back on!

Intriguingly, the Astroworld Festival still has yet to announce a lineup for the event in November. That probably won’t stop Travis’ enthusiastic fans from pursuing those golden ticket cans; 2020 saw Travis’ prior partnership with McDonald’s become so successful it lifted the fast-food giant out of a historic sales slump.