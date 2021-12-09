Travis Scott Sits Down with Charlamagne Tha God for First Interview Since Astroworld Tragedy [Video]

Travis Scott is opening up about what happened from his perspective the night of the Astroworld tragedy.

In an interview with Charlamagne The God, Travis shares that he had no idea what was going on in the crowd the night 9 people died and hundreds were injured when the crowd began surging forward.

When asked if he heard the cries to shut down the set, Travis responded, “I just didn’t hear that,” he told Charlamagne.

He was then asked if he did everything he could, and he responded, “Everything I physically [could], sure, yes. And, if knowing what was going on … you just wish you could have done something better. But, standing there, 1,000 percent.”

He also added “I’m that type of artist” who would have stopped the show.

“Anytime you can hear something like that you want to stop the show,” Travis said. “You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. I just go off the fans energy. But I just didn’t hear [screams].”

Travis was also asked about his responsibility.

“I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to find a solution,” he said. “Hopefully this takes a first step into us as artists having more insight as to what’s going on.”

“And the professionals to figure out what’s going on…in the future move forward in concert safety,”

“I’m the face of the festival,” Travis said. “I’m the artist. So yeah, the media wants to put it on me.”

You can watch the full 51-minute conversation below.