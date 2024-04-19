Travis Kelce's Ex Asks Taylor Swift Fans to 'Leave Me Alone' Ahead of Singer's Double Album Drop: 'Everyone Has a Breaking Point' | lovebscott.com

The Chiefs tight end’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole’s cryptic tweet came just hours before the release of Taylor Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift fans need to calm down, according to Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. The influencer has been hit with “constant vitriol” surrounding the pop star’s new album release.

Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for five years before ending their relationship in May 2022. Nearly two years later, with her ex now in one of the world’s most high-profile celebrity relationships, the fitness guru is grappling with the fallout from her past romance.

Swift dropped her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, and the day before the release, Nicole wrote on X: “There’s just no way I can fully digest all these new albums. I’m still on Cowboy Carter,” referencing Beyonce’s latest album.

Swifties took the post as a diss against the pop star as rumors had begun to swirl that one of her new songs was about Kelce. Fans who got a sneak peek suspected the 15th track on Tortured Poets, titled The Alchemy, contained several references to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“So when I touch down call the amateurs and cut em from the team,” Swift sings while mentioning the “greatest in the league.”

https://x.com/iamkaylanicole/status/1781016018107928774?s=46&t=q37QLcIy-ABlPemIlSC-uQ

Nicole took to X on Thursday with a cryptic message about the backlash she said she’s been experiencing. While she didn’t address Swift fans specifically, it quickly became clear the post was connected to the new album.

“I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol,” she wrote. “Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either.”

While she touted her strength, she also said, “Everyone has a breaking point” and that she “would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone.”

https://x.com/iamkaylanicole/status/1781043116155498798?s=46&t=q37QLcIy-ABlPemIlSC-uQ

Support for Nicole quickly filled the comments, with publicist Dara Avenius writing: “I’m a Swiftie, but hate that you’re caught up in that. It’s not cool.”

“They are just sad miserable humans for the most part,” photographer Stephanie Cox echoed. “You don’t deserve all the hate you are getting.”

Another comment with nearly 300 likes said that Swifties “who come to Kayla’s page to hate…embarrass your idol and also the few normal people that do like TSwift by being the stereotype of jealous, insecure, juvenile mean girls.”

Swift and Kelce’s relationship became publicly official in September 2023 when the singer-songwriter attended one of the NFL star’s games. She soon became a regular at the events, rushing from Tokyo to Las Vegas in February to watch the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Ahead of the big game, Kelce told reporters he had “heard some of” his girlfriend’s new album and called it “unbelievable.”

“I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” the pro footballer said.

The album release has shaken things up, as RadarOnline.com also reported that two of the tracks have rehashed Swift’s bad blood with Kim Kardashian.

via: RadarOnline