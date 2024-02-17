Travis Kelce Matches Taylor Swift’s $100K Charity Donation To KC Shooting Victims | lovebscott.com

Travis Kelce just made a very generous donation to two sisters who were injured in the deadly Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting earlier this week.

via: Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs are stepping up to help their community in the wake of the victory parade shooting.

The Chiefs and the United Way have created the #KCStrong Fund to support shooting victims and their families, and invest in violence prevention and response organizations, including mental health support services and support first responders.

Travis Kelce has matched girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s $100,000 donation to victims.

Kelce’s charity, Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, made the gift through a GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page was started by friends of the Reyes family, who had two young daughters wounded in the shooting. The fund drive has already surpassed its $100,000 goal.

Swift’s $100,000 gift was given to the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the shooting.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have visited the Reyes family at Children’s Mercy Hospital. They have two daughters, 8 and 10 years old.

Two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting, authorities said Friday.