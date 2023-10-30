Travis Barker Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Rumor His Fling with Kim Kardashian Caused Rift with Kourtney

Travis Barker is setting the record straight, denying claims that his former crush on Kim Kardashian is a factor in the rift with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

via Page Six:

The Blink-182 rocker finally addressed the “ridiculous” speculation that began circulating when excerpts from his 2016 memoir, “Can I Say,” resurfaced earlier this year.

“You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous,” he told the Los Angeles Times Sunday.

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” he added.

In his tell-all book, Barker called the Skims founder “f—king hot” and admitted to “secretly checking [her] out” when he briefly dated Paris Hilton in 2006.

“I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it,” the drummer, 47, explained. “It was therapeutic for me.”

Barker, who tied the knot with Kourtney last year, further insisted there was no drama within the Kardashian clan over his short-lived crush on Kim.

“That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on,” he said.

Back in 2021, Kim, 43, shut down rumors surrounding her romantic past with the “I Miss You” hitmaker.

“NO! False narrative!” she wrote via her Instagram Story in response to a fan asking whether she ever hooked up with Barker.

“We’ve been friends for years, and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Kim’s feud with the Poosh founder, 44, actually stemmed from a disagreement over a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show that played out on Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney said in a confessional, referencing the deal her sister inked with the fashion brand after they collaborated on her wedding in Italy just months prior.

The wellness guru later called Kim an “egotistical … narcissist” and a “witch” that she “f—king hate[s].”

The sisters have since put the drama to bed, however, with Kourtney admitting they had both spoken out of turn.

“I think we’ve both said things we’re not proud of, but anyone who has sisters or siblings knows the dynamic,” the mother of three, who is currently expecting her fourth child with Barker, said during the Season 4 premiere of the family’s reality show.

“You could get into a crazy fight and then, you know, you could send each other a funny text and everything is all good.”

If you’ve read Travis’ book, you know he was REALLY into Kim.