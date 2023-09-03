Travis Barker, Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Seen Leaving Hospital After ‘Urgent Family Matter’

A still heavily pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker were spotted emerging from a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday.

via: Page Six

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Blink-182 drummer, 47, and the reality star, 44, were spotted walking out of the Los Angeles-area medical center and into a black SUV with security guards close by.

In the snaps, Kardashian — who is visibly still pregnant — looked somber as she quickly got into the back of the vehicle.

She wore a gray shirt and pants and a pair of matching New Balance sneakers.

The Poosh founder also sported a pair of black sunglasses and had her jet-black hair pulled up in a messy bun.

Barker, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt, black distressed jeans, sneakers and a black beanie.

The sighting comes a day after Blink-182 announced on Twitter that they had to abruptly cancel their European tour due to Barker’s family emergency.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the rock band tweeted Friday. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Kardashian and Barker’s reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Hours before the news broke, the musician had posted pictures of a banner that read, “Together we pray,” and of a Glasgow Airport prayer room.

Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler said she was “praying” for the rockstar and his wife after she heard the news.

“I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously that’s important to me,” the model — who shares teens Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Barker — told photographers Friday.

“Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family — and the baby and Kourtney and everyone — is safe and OK.”

Barker and Kardashian tied the knot last May.

In June 2023, the “Kardashians” star announced she was expecting her first child with her husband as he performed with his band, holding up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

That same month, they revealed that they were having a baby boy.

Kardashian is also mom to kids, Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.