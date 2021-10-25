Travis Barker Gets Fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's Lips Tattooed on His Arm [Photo]

Travis Barker is inking his love for Kourtney Kardashian on his skin — again.

via People:

Just one week after getting down on one knee to propose to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, got his fiancée’s lips inked on the inside of his left bicep. Barker teased the new tattoo on his Instagram Story by snapping a photo of a tattooing setup before sharing a black imprint of Kardashian’s lips.

The next day, Barker’s tattoo artist Scott Campbell posted a photo of the final design. Alongside Kardashian’s lips, Campbell also inked a massive scorpion as a symbol of the punk rocker’s zodiac sign.

“Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two,” the tattoo artist wrote.

In April, Barker got his love’s name inked above his left nipple, and a month later, let Kardashian tattoo the phrase “I love you” onto his inner forearm.

At the time, Kardashian shared a snap on social media writing the words out on paper before inking the sweet message on Barker’s body while he calmly looked on.

“I tattoo,” Kardashian simply captioned the Instagram post.

Barker proposed to Kardashian at a beachside hotel on Oct. 17, using a large arrangement of roses and candles on the beach to set the mood.

Before the big moment, Barker teamed up with jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz to create the perfect ring for Kardashian.

“It’s a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone,” Schwartz told PEOPLE, adding, “I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it. He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy.”

After Barker asked Kardashian to marry him, a family friend opened up about the couple’s exciting engagement, telling PEOPLE, “It was a complete surprise for Kourtney.”

“She can’t wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him,” they added.

Thank goodness he has a good tattoo artist — because some lip tattoos we’ve seen out here in these streets look CRAZY.