Trae Tha Truth Upgrades Home of Woman Arrested for $77 Trash Bill [Video]

Back in December Trae Tha Truth shared a clip on Instagram of him visiting Martha Menefield, a woman who was arrested for not paying a trash bill worth $77. In November, she had authorities come to her Alabama home to take her into custody for not paying the bill, which she believed she paid.

The arrest caused outrage on social media, but a city official claimed the elderly woman had a history of suspended service and never responded to a citation to appear in court, which she said she did not receive. Trae Tha Truth took it upon himself to visit the woman and treated her to a shopping spree while asking fans for donations to help her get central heat, air conditioning and more.

“Yall Meet Mrs Martha Menefield,” Trae Tha Truth captioned his post. “She wanted to tell everyone who cared, Prayed or Donated Thank You… I Need all the Real Ones to Donate, She Has No Central Heat or AC, And House Floods When it rains, and many more things, it will take a lot of work but we can bless her…

He added: “Donate to her directly so we can make sure they [don’t] try to take her jail again and she never have to stress about simply living …. Bless Our Elders.”

Fast forward to present day, and Trae reached out to help Ms. Martha again.

Trae told TMZ HipHop, he then teamed up with BEL Furniture in Valley, Alabama for $15k worth of items … including a full couch with multiple recliners, a queen bed and new dressers.

They also fully refurnished her living room, dining room and bedroom, but still have to solve the problem of her lack of central heat and AC.

Trae tells us the work is far from done … he’s currently looking for a team to fix the foundation in Martha’s home to prevent flooding, and working to secure her a car, as she doesn’t have any transportation at the moment.

She says she still doesn’t truly understand how she got on Trae’s radar of generosity, but is more than grateful she did.