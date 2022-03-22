Tracy Morgan Recalls First Comedy Show After 2014 Car Accident, Holds Back Tears [Video]

While Tracy Morgan was his typically hilarious self on the most recent episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, the comedian did get emotional when he reflected on performing for the first time after his 2014 accident.

via: BET

Trying to hold back tears, the comedian and actor shared that he didn’t think he was going to walk again after the crash.

“I fought to come out of the coma. I’d seen my daughter in the coma saying ‘daddy come back’ and she was only ten months and I fought and came out of the coma,” he said. “Then I just wanted to be better. I wanted to be better at my life. A better person, a better human being to others, and that’s all I wanted to be. I know he spared my life for a reason.”

Morgan also explained how it felt when he first walked on the stage after he recovered.

“I was hosting Saturday Night Live and at rehearsals, I decided that night, let’s go to The [Comedy] Cellar,” he said. “I grabbed the mic, and I remember it felt so good to be welcomed back. It really did. And that day, I didn’t think I was ever going to touch the microphone again.”

In 2014, a Walmart truck driver crashed into a limousine bus that Morgan was traveling in; the accident killed one of the actor’s best friends and left the 30 Rock star in a coma. The entertainer settled with the company for an undisclosed amount.

Currently, Morgan is in pre-production for an upcoming project Triplets, according to IMDB. He joined the Twins sequel with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, Deadline confirms.