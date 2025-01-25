Trace Cyrus Claims Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Threatened Legal Action After Family Expressed Concern Over Singer’s Health

BY: Walker Published 23 minutes ago

Trace Cyrus says his dad Billy Ray Cyrus is ready to fight him in court … claiming his old man’s threatening legal action — while simultaneously begging him to seek treatment.

“Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace,” the Metro Station guitarist wrote on Instagram Saturday.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old went even further, telling his dad that “Pappy” (who is presumably Billy Ray’s father and Trace’s grandfather) is “looking down” on him with “such disappointment.”

He concluded, “You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help.”

Earlier this week, Trace sent a message to his dad — one that was “signed off” on by his siblings, including Miley — saying they are “genuinely worried” for the country singer and wanting him to seek help.

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life,” Trace started.

Advertisement

“Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you,” he continued

“Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

“Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though. We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns,” he added.

While a majority of Trace’s siblings all agreed on the letter’s contents, his brother Braison showed his support for Billy Ray via his Instagram Stories, claiming their dad was “happy” and “healthy.”

Advertisement

“I’ve spent the last year getting to know my dad better than I ever have,” the 30-year-old, who is producing Billy Ray’s forthcoming album, said. “After he spent a week in the hospital in the fall, I’m grateful that my dad is happy, healthy and ready to make this record.”

Trace seemed to be unfazed by Braison’s response, saying, “Braison I can help you too. Damn. Man up boys.”

via: Page Six