Tough Love: Joshua Jackson Praises Wife Jodie Turner-Smith on Twitter — Before She Corrects His Typo

Joshua Jackson took to social media to shower his wife Jodie Turner-Smith with some public love — but she pointed out that his grammar could use a little work.

via People:

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, shared some love for the mother of his child on Twitter Saturday. “Can I just take the moment to not [sic] that my wife has been absolutely smashing the photo shoot game this year,” he wrote.

Turner-Smith, 34, didn’t miss a beat, quote-tweeting her husband and pointing out that he actually misspelled “note” in his tweet.

“Spelling or no. I’m not wrong,” Jackson responded, posting her covers for Hunger and Stylist magazines as well as an image of her as the titular, doomed Tudor queen in the BBC Channel 5 limited series Anne Boleyn. “Sheesh,” he commented for one photo, adding with another, “I mean.”

The Queen & Slim actress appears to be just as enamored, recently raving about their relationship to PEOPLE. “I think it’s really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving,” she said. “We’re so similar in so many ways. We’re like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.”

“We high five each other all the time about how great we chose,” Turner-Smith added with a laugh. “We’re like, ‘You did a great job choosing,’ and then we’re like, ‘Yeah, you too.'”

She and Jackson tied the knot in 2019, which PEOPLE confirmed that December. In April 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Janie, 14 months. Turner-Smith told PEOPLE at the time “being a pregnant person taught me to advocate even harder for myself.”

“My child is watching,” she explained. “I have to, in my ways, show her how to be a person that loves themself. Loving yourself means having boundaries, means standing up for yourself, means standing up for what’s right in the world. We’re seeing so many things happen in the world that are not right.”

See the tweets below.