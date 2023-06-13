Tory Lanez Sentencing for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion Delayed Again

Looks like we are going to have to wait a little longer before we see how long Tory Lanez gets sentenced for shooing Megan Thee Stallion.

The new sentencing date is August 7th.

Tory was convicted on Dec. 23, 2022, for shooting and injuring Megan Thee Stallion, and was initially set to be sentenced in January. The sentencing has been delayed several times after Lanez obtained new attorneys and filed a motion for a new trial.

LA DA’s office, who prosecuted the case, argued that “circumstances of aggravation” are present in this case and cited Lanez’s “callousness.”

Prime example, Tory Lanez and DaBaby tried to ambush Meg on stage at her set at the 2021 Rolling Loud.

Prosecutors also filed a motion last week asking the judge to give the rapper a 13-year sentence.