Tory Lanez Reportedly Fires Lawyer and Hires Suge Knight’s Former Attorney

Tory Lanez is hoping a change in legal representation will give him an edge as he prepares to head to prison after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

via XXL:

Although Tory Lanez is in jail right now after being found guilty in his trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in December, the embattled rapper reportedly has fired his previous attorney and hired Suge Knight’s former lawyer David Kenner.

According to Law & Crime senior editor @MeghannCuniff, who has been covering the Tory Lanez trial since the beginning, Tory is expected to return to court on Tuesday (Jan. 10) with new counsel in tow. If you recall, during the trial, Tory was being represented by attorney Shawn Holley.

As for Tory‘s court appearance this coming Tuesday, it appears David Kenner is going deliver his post-conviction motions to reduce the felonies Tory was found guilty of to misdemeanors and request a new trial based on his perceived issues with evidence and witnesses. According to Cuniff, these are standard practices and procedures in the court of law. However, as the journalist stated in her tweets, Tory’s new attorney was recently hired and would need more time to evaluate the case.

“Penal Code 132 regards false evidence and witness tampering. (132 is also Judge Herriford’s court department number.) @LASuperiorCourt actively hides court documents from the public, so it’s really impossible to find out what exactly is going on based on the court record,” Cuniff tweeted.

Cuniff continued: “Some clues about what’s going on: Prosecutors tried to add a bribery count to Tory’s charges during trial, which the judge rejected. Any post-conviction motion from David Kenner regarding false evidence or witness testimony is very unlikely to come this quick.”

Cuniff added: “To be clear: We really have no idea what this is, and there is no way any serious post-conviction motion would be filed and heard this quick. Tory was convicted on Dec. 23 and there was a huge holiday break. There is no way there’s been a serious motion fully briefed.”

Cuniff concluded: “Again, Everything we’re discussing here is standard and expected post-conviction litigation – asking judge to reduce to misdemeanors, requesting new trial based on perceived issues with evidence/witnesses – but David Kenner only recently got on the case. Give it time.”

Much like Tory himself, this change in representation is too little, too late.