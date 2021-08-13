Tory Lanez Accused Of Violating Probation In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case, Prosecutors Want Him Back In Court

Tory Lanez’s legal woes seem to be escalating.

via: Radar Online

The 29-year-old rapper is now being accused of violating a protective order to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion when he made a surprise appearance during DaBaby’s set at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida, last month.

Now, prosecutors reportedly want to see his bail revoked.

According to reports, prosecutors believe that Tory got within 100 yards of Megan at the festival, with a source adding that he and DaBaby also allegedly tried to rush the stage while the 26-year-old Hot Girl Summer rapper was performing her set.

The protective order in place maintains that Lanez must completely stay away from the Grammy Award-winning performer.

Prosecutors have reportedly gone ahead and filed a motion to hold the Say It rapper in contempt of court for violating the restraining order that was issued as part of his ongoing criminal case on charges of felony assault for allegedly shooting the Savage rapper in the foot last August.

Prosecutors in the case allegedly want the judge to revoke Tory’s bail, which would ensure that he remain behind bars until the trial. The other option they are reportedly proposing is for the cost of his bail to be increased.

A rep for Tory, however, claims that he did not see Megan, get close to her or touch her at the music festival.

A hearing on the contempt motion will take place Aug. 19.

The surprise appearance in question allegedly took place during DaBaby’s headline-making set, during which the BOP musician went on a homophobic rant.

In the shocking speech, the rapper yelled into the crowd, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up.”

“Ladies, if your p—y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up,” he added. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Stay tuned as more information about the case becomes available.