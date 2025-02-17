Home > NEWS

Bloodthirsty for a Binge? Netflix’s Best Vampire Shows and Movies to Watch Right Now

BY: DM

Published 3 hours ago

Vampire movies
Source: Unsplash

The world is thirstier than ever for vampire films and television shows, and Netflix has delivered. Following the success of films like “Nosferatu” and “Twilight,” thrill-seekers are craving more heart-pounding content. If you’re looking for the perfect vampire flick for your next movie night, consider one of these enchanting titles.

1. “Castlevania: Nocturne”

A sequel to the acclaimed “Castlevania” series, “Castlevania: Nocturne” follows Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor and Sypha, as he battles vampires and demons during the French Revolution. The series has been praised for its animation and storytelling.

2. “Day Shift”

Netflix’s “Day Shift” is an intense movie where Jamie Foxx plays a pool cleaner by day and a vampire hunter also by day. Teaming up with Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg, Foxx delivers a mix of action and laughs as he battles the undead in sunny L.A.

3. “Vampires vs. the Bronx”

“Vampires vs. the Bronx” follows a group of teens from the Bronx who discover that their neighborhood’s gentrification is actually a cover for vampires moving in. It’s a fresh take that blends laughs and scares while tackling real issues. If you’re in the mood for a movie that’s both entertaining and thought-provoking, give this one a watch.

4. “Van Helsing”

“Van Helsing” is a fantasy horror drama series that aired from 2016 to 2021. The show stars Kelly Overton as Vanessa Van Helsing, a descendant of the legendary vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing. After awakening from a coma, Vanessa discovers that vampires have taken over the world, and she possesses a unique ability to turn them back into humans. And while the series has since been canceled, it makes for good binge TV.

5. “Dracula”

The 2020 miniseries “Dracula,” created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, offers a fresh take on Bram Stoker’s classic novel. Starring Claes Bang as the titular vampire, the series delves into Dracula’s origins and encounters with Van Helsing’s descendants. Comprising three feature-length episodes, it was initially broadcast on BBC One before becoming available for streaming on Netflix.

6. “Midnight Mass”

“Midnight Mass,” a seven-episode miniseries created by Mike Flanagan, premiered on Netflix in September 2021. The series centers on an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events and unsettling omens following the arrival of a charismatic young priest. The ensemble cast includes Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, and Hamish Linklater.

7. “Legacies”

“Legacies,” the supernatural drama that enchanted audiences from 2018 to 2022, is now available for streaming on Netflix. A spin-off of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals,” the series follows Hope Mikaelson, portrayed by Danielle Rose Russell, as she navigates life at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

8. “Night Teeth”

Netflix’s “Night Teeth” offers a fresh spin on vampire lore. The film follows college student Benny – played by Jorge Lendeborg Jr. – who works as a chauffeur. His night takes a thrilling turn when he picks up two enigmatic women, played by Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry, for a party-hopping adventure across Los Angeles. Unbeknownst to him, his passengers are vampires.

9. “Interview with the Vampire” 

This series offers a fresh take on Anne Rice’s classic tale, following Louis de Pointe du Lac as he recounts his immortal journey. “Interview with the Vampire” originally aired on AMC, but came to Netflix in 2024 and vampire fans are loving the show.

10. “Twilight” 

The “Twilight” saga has captivated audiences since its debut in 2005. And while the films have cycled through various streaming platforms, their availability on Netflix varies by region. As of now, viewers in certain countries can stream the entire series on Netflix, while others may need to explore alternative

What is your favorite vampire flick? Comment below!

