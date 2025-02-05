‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Sequel Series With Sarah Michelle Gellar Returning Nears Hulu Pilot Order

BY: Walker Published 19 seconds ago

A sequel series to “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” with Sarah Michelle Gellar back in the iconic title role appears to be nearing a pilot order at Hulu.

Sources say that Sarah Michelle Gellar is in final talks to once again play the iconic title character in the untitled project, although it would focus on a new Slayer and Gellar would appear in a recurring role rather than leading the series.

Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman are attached to write, showrun, and executive produce. Chloé Zhao is attached to direct and executive produce under her Book of Shadows production banner. Gellar would also executive produce along with Gail Berman. Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui will executive produce via Suite B, while Dolly Parton will executive produce via Sandollar. 20th Television and Searchlight Television will produce. Berman, the Kuzuis, and Parton were all executive producers on the original “Buffy” series.

Advertisement

Reps for Hulu and 20th TV declined to comment.

Noticeably absent from the show’s creative team is Joss Whedon, who created the original series and oversaw its seven-season run. As Variety reported in 2021, Whedon was accused of creating a toxic work environment on both “Buffy” and the spinoff series “Angel” by nearly a dozen people associated with the show.

“Buffy” and “Angel” actress Charisma Carpenter also spoke out against Whedon, with fellow cast members like Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg backing up her allegations. Whedon responded to those and other allegations against him in January 2022, admitting that he had been “not mannerly” with Carpenter but otherwise saying “Most of my experiences with Charisma were delightful and charming.”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” originated as a film starring Kristy Swanson in the title role. Whedon wrote the film with Fran Kuzui directing. It was released in 1992. Five years later, the series version starring Gellar debuted on The WB. It would air on The WB for its first five seasons before airing its final two seasons on UPN. The cast also included Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Carpenter, Anthony Stewart Head, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, and James Marsters among others. Boreanaz would then head up the spinoff series “Angel” at The WB for five seasons.

Advertisement

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” has proven to be a massive cult hit and highly influential since its debut. The series is credited for helping to popularize ongoing story arcs in television while also building a show around a strong female lead. It is frequently cited as one of the best television shows of all time.

Whedon previously penned a series of comic books with Dark Horse that continued the story of the series, though no new “Buffy” project has ever made it to screen. Most recently, it was reported in 2018 that Monica Owusu-Breen was working on a reboot of the series with Whedon onboard as an executive producer. Ultimately, that version of the project never went forward.

via: Variety