Toni Braxton Shuts Down Birdman Secret Wedding Rumors: 'We Are Both Single'

Toni Braxton has cleared up rumors that she and Birdman were tying the knot.

via: HipHopDX

Rumors began circulating online that the singer and the Cash Money CEO tied the knot in Mexico, with Toni’s sister Tamar Braxton even playing along with the rumors by claiming that she’d been “blowing up” her sister’s phone to find out the truth.

Toni, however, took to her Instagram on Sunday (December 31) to immediately quash the chatter. “My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married,” she wrote in the caption of her post, which she titled #FakeNews. “We are both single.”

Tamar plays along with Toni Braxton x Birdman wedding rumorshttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/jug66Bmj2s — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 31, 2023

Toni Braxton and Birdman have had an on-again, off-again relationship for many years.

The pair, who started out as friends, began dating in 2016 after rumors had already started surfacing about their relationship. Toni addressed the nature of their relationship in a 2017 episode of Braxton Family Values, where she revealed that Birdman was an “undercover romantic.”

Tamar also confirmed that the pair had been dating in an episode of The Wendy Williams Show from the same year, in which she called Birdman “her brother-in-law.”

Rumors about how far their relationship had gone popped up periodically over the years, with a rumor about their marriage getting shot down by Toni’s rep in 2017.

“Toni is dating,” the rep said. “[She] has a new single called ‘Deadwood’ from her forthcoming album Sex & Cigarettes. It will be released in early 2018.”

The couple’s creative and professional relationship stretches back to 2002 when they collaborated on Birdman’s song “Baby You Can Do It.”

Things went quiet for a little while, with the couple firing things back up in 2019 after brief rumors of a split.

As might be expected, they shared their renewed love in an Instagram post, with Birdman writing “4Lyfe @ToniBraxton” in a caption of a photo of the pair hugging that has since been deleted.