Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Served With Assault Lawsuit At Birthday Bash, Ex-Girlfriend Kiana Parker Tracked Down His Location Using Instagram

Chet Hanks’ 31st birthday celebration did not go as planned.

via: Radar Online

According to a rep for Kiana Parker tells Radar, the wannabe rapper was finally tracked down by a process server on August 7 at 12:16 AM. Chet was partying at a club named Bottled Blonde in Houston for his 31st.

Kiana’s team says they found out where Chet was after he posted videos from inside the club on his Instagram Story. They had the server rush out to make sure not to miss Tom and Rita Wilson’s youngest before he left.

Court records obtained by Radar confirm Chet was indeed served. Kiana tells Radar, “I am glad that he must finally answer for his charges, this has been lingering for too long and I will continue to seek closure, healing, and justice. My life matters so I spoke up.”

Now that Kiana has served her ex, her $1 million lawsuit against him can move forward in Texas court.

In court docs, Parker said she started dating Chet in 2019 and started living together in March 2020. She described an alleged incident in New Orleans where Chet allegedly lost it on her after she refused to listen to his demands.

The suit read, “Defendant Hanks became aggressive and hostile. As the Plaintiff was lying in bed, Defendant Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating “[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad’s relationship to happen to our” and other things.

She claims she tried to leave the room but Chet physically restrained her. During the altercation she claims he called her a “ghetto black bitch” and smashed her phone into pieces.

Kiana said things really hit the fan when she tried to break up with him in January. She said he chased her around with a knife and “grabbed her by the wrist and twisted her arm.”

Chet allegedly kicked her legs and caused “her to fall as he dragged her across the pavement.” A neighbor called the police but Chet left before they arrived.

Kiana is suing for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A judge also granted a temporary restraining order against Chet ordering him to stay away from his ex.

For his part, he claims Kiana is a bitter ex who stole money from him. She scoffed at the allegations she took money from him.

Don’t post where you are on Instagram in real time, you never know what’s awaiting you.