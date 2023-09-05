Tom Brady Dragged for Appearance in New NFL Video: ‘Botox Brady’

Tom Brady appeared in a new promo video for the NFL and fans are noticing his ‘refreshed’ new look.

via Page Six:

In the clip, which was shared by the league on Instagram Tuesday, the retired athlete talked about whether he thinks the NFL is “scripted.”

“Do I think the NFL is scripted?” he began. “You think I really would’ve played along with a script that had me losing to Peyton [Manning]’s little brother, Eli [Manning], twice in the Super Bowl? No.”

While several fans took to the comments to share their football commentary, others noticed that Brady, 46, looked a little different than he did before he announced his retirementin February.

“Dude needs to chill on the plastic surgery,” wrote one fan.

“The plastic surgery is creepy,” added another.

“lay off the botox and hair transplants @tombrady ur starting to look like giselle (sic),” commented a third fan, referring to Brady’s supermodel ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

“Botox city Jesus,” said another person, while a fifth fan called the former NFL star, “Botox Brady.”

One user compared Brady to the “handsome Squidward” meme.

Brady has never said whether or not he has undergone plastic surgery.

His new romance with Irina Shayk could be one reason the footballer is looking younger than ever.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and the model, 37 — who have been trying to keep their relationship under wraps — were seen exiting the same London hotel just last month.

See the video that has everyone talking below.