Tom Brady Addresses Speculation He’s Coming Out of Retirement Again

Tom Brady retired (again) earlier this offseason, and now, there are rumors that he may unretire and play another NFL season (again).

On Monday’s episode of the Rich Eisen Show, the longtime sports commentator revealed one person told him at last weekend’s NFL combine not to rule out the possibility that the seven-time Super Bowl champion may in fact come out of retirement once again.

“This one just blew my mind: Tom Brady might not be done after all,” Eisen said. “A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I was like, ‘He’s Instagramming out pictures of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? And just let it play out and see who wants what.”

“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said. “If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report, a piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself. Keep an eye on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the combine. How’s that for a top 5 list?”

Brady hopped on Twitter Tuesday morning to shut down the rumors regarding him unretiring.

Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2023

“Anyone thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” he responded to a tweet about Eisen’s rumor.

Brady retired in early February.