TMI: Andy Cohen Thinks He and Anderson Cooper Could 'Have Some Good Threesomes' [Video]

Andy Cohen said that he and his longtime friend Anderson Cooper could “have some good threesomes.”

via Page Six:

The “Watch What Happens Live” host joked about the idea of a ménage à trois with the CNN host on Wednesday’s episode of “Sherri” with Sherri Shepherd but was quick to add that they are strictly platonic.

“[A threesome] is what it would take, because we are truly just friends. We really are,” Cohen, 54, said, before jokingly adding that maybe he’s looking for a “throuple situation.”

The Bravo host — who has co-hosted “New Years Eve Live” with Cooper, 55, since 2017 — affectionately spoke of the broadcast journalist, telling Shepherd that he loves Cooper “to death” and that he enjoys “being part of a duo.”

Adding that he and Cooper have gotten “so much closer over the years,” Cohen said that the two have “so much fun” together and that he loves “making [Cooper] giggle.”

The two TV personalities first met after they were set up on a blind date in the early ’90s, but after speaking on the phone ahead of the meet-up, they decided to call it off. Despite not feeling a spark romantically, the two opened the door to a longtime friendship.

Watch the clip below.