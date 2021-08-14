TLC Discusses Upcoming “Celebration of CrazySexyCool” Tour

Breakout ‘90s group TLC is promising a very ‘90s vibe for their upcoming The “Celebration of CrazySexyCool” tour.

via: Revolt

T-Boz and Chilli recently spoke to Shondaland about a variety of topics, including their upcoming “Celebration of CrazySexyCool” national tour. “It’s going to be a walk down memory lane. A way to get to know us if you don’t know us,” T-Boz explained. “If you knew us, you’ll remember why you loved us. You know what to expect if you’ve been with us since the beginning. We want this concert to feel like we’re all at a barbecue in the park or at a backyard boogie.”

As for the secret on how their music has stood the test of time all these years, Chilli believes, “The lyrical content is huge because the things we talked about in ’92 — they’re still relevant.” “That right there, is one of the main reasons we are really blessed to have timeless records. You don’t know when you’re going to have a hit record until it happenstance,” she said. “Time keeps passing, and here we are. Girls still love ‘Waterfalls,’ ‘No Scrubs, ’Unpretty.’ All those songs are things people can relate to today. Humans are always going to go through those things. You have a song like ‘No Scrubs,’ and what scrubs are only around for a short period of time? Them suckas are like roaches! They always come back. You gotta bob and weave to stay away from them. Or a song like ‘Unpretty,’ with social media, you can get caught up in how you look versus the women men are going after. And you start to feel like something is wrong with you, but there’s nothing wrong with you! The lyrical content hits home.”

The “Celebration of CrazySexyCool” tour with Bone Thugs N’ Harmony begins Friday, Sept. 3, in Alabama. Check out tour dates below:

September 3 — Albertville, AL (Sand Mountain Amphitheater)

September 14 — Sterling Heights, MI (Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre)

September 15 — Tinley Park, IL (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre)

September 17 — Gilford, NH (Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion)

September 18 — Brooklyn, NY (Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk)

September 20 — Indianapolis, IN (TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park)

September 21 — Franklin, TN (FirstBank Amphitheater)

September 23 — Simpsonville, SC (CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park)

September 24 — Raleigh, NC (Red Hat Amphitheater)

September 25 — St. Augustine, FL (St. Augustine Amphitheatre)

September 27 — Miami, FL FPL (Solar Amphitheatre)

September 30 — Belton, TX (Bell County Expo Center) (tickets on sale July 9th) *

October 2 — Houston, TX (Smart Financial Centre)

October 3 — Irving, TX (The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory)

October 6 — Mesa, AZ (Mesa Amphitheatre)

October 7 — San Diego, CA (Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre)

October 9 — Inglewood, CA PV (Hollywood Park)

October 10 — Concord, CA (Concord Pavilion)

Are y’all excited to go?