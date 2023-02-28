TJ Jackson Disses Aunt Janet Jackson's ‘Overly Sexualized’ Shows, Says They’re ‘Degrading’

Janet Jackson’s nephew, TJ Jackson, shared that he “never liked” his aunt’s “over sexualized” performances.

via Page Six:

After a fan had shared a clip of Janet performing “Would You” in concert — where she danced against, seductively touched and even insinuated oral sex on a fan strapped to a table — TJ expressed how he really felt about his aunt’s show.

“I never liked when she did this in concerts either,” he tweeted Monday. “I don’t like when females are overly sexualized in art…it degrades and objectify’s [sic] women in a way that’s not healthy.”

He added, “I prefer the ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’ Janet.”

The singer, 44, later mentioned that it wasn’t just Janet’s “over sexualized” performances that he dislike, it was those of “female black celebrities.”

“I love black women,” he told another fan. “I wish you would respect the black women we put in our music videos and if you are really serious about making a difference stop supporting the negative image many female black celebs today portray. WAP was not a good look. That deserves your energy.”

He also tweeted, “To all the black women out there…. know your worth. I truly believe you are the strongest beings on the planet. Don’t sell yourself short. Become the queens you are meant to be. #lovealways.”

Following his comments, many fans defended the “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer, 56, claiming that his vision could be skewed because they are related.

“Nah…I didn’t like it …it just diminishes her amazing talent. But would love to hear your disagreeement [sic]. #respect,” he explained, later acknowledging that “she is a trailblazer and an icon”.

“From Control to RN to All for You to Gone Till It’s Gone…There will never be another JJ,” he said.

And when another fan asked if TJ was calling his aunt a “h*e,” he refuted the accusation.

“Never did. Never would,” the “Last Night” singer replied. “Way too much respect, admiration and love for my aunt to call her that. Doesn’t even cross my mind. It’s sad the amount of trolls and hate on this platform and how it feeds souls.”

Page Six has reached out to Janet’s reps and did not immediately hear back.

While TJ insists that he meant no harm with his remarks, people on social media certainly took his comments as disrespectful to the pop icon.

“Not TJ Jackson on here policing black women and their sexuality, including saying that his own aunt being sexual diminished her talent. This coming from the Jacksons who barely popped. Then saying he loves black queens, but yet, won’t procreate or marry one. During BHM!” tweeted one fan.

“I hope @tjjackson is happy with his 15 minutes of viral content at the expense of his aunt,” added another.

“I hardly ever see you post anything about your aunt Janet who has broken down barriers and broken records. Every time she does something huge it’s crickets. You always give your uncle props which you should but where’s the love for Janet? This is what you choose to say?” wrote a third critic, referring to the late Michael Jackson.

It’s a good thing no one listens to TJ Jackson — or his music.