BY: DM Published 7 hours ago

If you are looking to spice things up in the bedroom, intimate toys can be a low-risk way to spruce up your sex life. Introducing intimate toys into a relationship can enhance sexual satisfaction, create deeper connections, and add an element of surprise to your romantic experiences.

“Established couples report higher levels of pleasure from adding toys to their sexual repertoire more than any other type of erotic play,” said Dr. Tammy Nelson, a certified sex therapist. “This benefit is partly due to the high level of mutual trust couples experience when they play with toys.”

However, approaching this topic requires sensitivity, open communication, and mutual consent. Here’s how to introduce sex toys into your relationship.

1. Start slowly by introducing your desires.

Relationships, especially sexual ones, should always include healthy communication. So begin by discussing your desires in a non-critical, positive way. Frame the introduction of sex toys as an opportunity to explore new experiences together rather than as a remedy for dissatisfaction. For instance, you might say, “I loved how it felt last night; have you ever thought about trying a toy? I’d love to try using a toy during sex with you.”

2. Explore and choose toys together.

This entire experience should be a collaborative tone. This includes selecting the perfect new toy for the spicy occasion. Purchasing a toy together can be an exciting part of the process. Consider browsing online stores together or visiting a local shop to find something that appeals to both of you. Starting with versatile options like a vibrating penis ring, which provides pleasure for both partners, can be a great introduction.

3. Prioritize comfort and consent.

It’s crucial to ensure that both partners feel comfortable and enthusiastic about incorporating toys into your sex life. Discuss boundaries openly and respect each other’s comfort levels. Remember, the goal is to enhance your connection and pleasure mutually. It is also important to be vocal about what does and does not feel enjoyable.

4. Introduce toys gradually.

Start with simple, non-intimidating toys to ease into this new aspect of your relationship. Items like the We-Vibe Sync 2, a vibrator known for its powerful vibrations and adjustable design, can be an excellent choice for beginners. This toy is great for both internal and external stimulation and can be used during intercourse to enhance pleasure for both partners.

5. Maintain open communication and experiment together.

After introducing a toy, discuss your experiences openly. Share what you enjoyed and any adjustments you’d like to make. This ongoing dialogue creates trust and ensures that both partners are satisfied and comfortable. This is also a time to gauge your partner’s feelings about the new experience. They may want to try a different toy or intimate item, and that’s totally OK!

Incorporating intimate toys into a relationship requires open communication and a willingness to explore together. Simply put, the experience should never be individually beneficial. Both partners should walk away satisfied. However, in the event things do not go as planned, it is important that each person be willing to address concerns from the other.

Have you tried introducing intimate toys in your relationship? How did it go?