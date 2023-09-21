Tinashe Responds To Chris Brown Drama, Claims She Is Open To Reconciliation [Video]

Chris Brown gave Tinashe the dragging of a lifetime this week but the “BB/Ang3l” singer’s not tripping.

via: HotNewHipHop

Overall, this stems from some comments the former made on the Zach Sang Show. Essentially, the songstress feels like her label forced her to collaborate with R. Kelly and Chris Brown. She noted that she was embarrassed by some of those collaborations, especially the ones with Kelly. As for CB, she felt like the label was putting him on her songs because they were trying to do anything that could make her top the charts.

“We all wanted [‘Player’] to be this big moment, this big single. So I feel like in [RCA’s] mind, they were like ‘You need the support.’ And [Brown] was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time,” Tinashe said. “I was like, ‘Well, this is a pop song, so I really don’t feel like we should put Chris on it like that. I don’t like that. That doesn’t compute to me.'” Subsequently, Brown clapped back and said no one can name five Tinashe songs off the top of their head.

Recently, TMZ was able to catch up with the singer, where they asked her about the whole situation. Overall, she feels like the whole thing has been blown out of proportion. She claims that if Chris Brown watched the interview, he wouldn’t feel anywhere near as badly. However, she understands why he might be upset. From there, she noted that she is open to reconciling with him and having a conversation. That said, she doesn’t expect that to happen anytime soon.

Needless to say, this saga has been a bit of a wild ride. No one probably could have predicted that Tinashe and Chris Brown would be at war in 2023.