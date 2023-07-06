Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Still in Police Custody Two Months After Drug Arrest

Ike Turner Jr., son of late musicians Ike and Tina Turner, was arrested in Texas last month on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine.

via: Radar Online

Tina Turner’s son is still behind bars after his May arrest for crack cocaine possession, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. Police records show that Ike Turner Jr. remains in custody at Brazoria County Jail in Texas two months after being thrown in the slammer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Tina’s 64-year-old son has failed to post his $70,000 bail.

As this outlet reported, Ike Jr. was arrested by the Alvin Police Department on May 6. Tina’s son — who she adopted after Ike Turner’s previous relationship with Lorraine Taylor — was charged with possessing a controlled substance and tampering with evidence after allegedly trying to “eat the drugs.”

Officers seized 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine after pulling Ike Jr. over for an equipment violation. The arrest report noted that law enforcement noticed the headlight or taillight was out on the white 2013 Ford Fusion he was driving.

The basic traffic stop went haywire, with police accusing Tina’s son of attempting to conceal the drugs by consuming them.

“He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him,” Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department noted. Ike Jr.’s female passenger was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines).

RadarOnline.com obtained Ike Jr.’s mugshot, showing Tina’s son wearing a mustard-colored shirt and clear-rimmed glasses. He was listed as 5’8″ and only 148 pounds.

His arrest happened only weeks before the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll died. Tina passed away at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24 after a battle with a “long illness.” The Private Dancer singer was 83 years old.

Besides Ike Jr., Tina had three other sons, including her other adopted child Michael and two deceased ones, Raymond and Ronnie.

Ronnie was 62 when he died from colon cancer complications on December 8, 2022. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the medical examiner listed Ronnie’s place of death as “sidewalk,” and a 911 call was placed by someone who said he was having trouble breathing. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four years before Ronnie’s passing, Turner’s firstborn child, Raymond, took his own life. In 2018, Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found at his home in Studio City, CA.