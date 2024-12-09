Tina Knowles Says She Was ‘Hacked’ After Her Account ‘Liked’ Post About Jay-Z Lawsuit

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, claimed that her Instagram account was hacked after she seemingly “liked” a news post about the recent lawsuit against her son-in-law Jay-Z.

After the rapper—whose real name is Shawn Carter—was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean “Diddy” Combs in a civil lawsuit filed Dec. 8, fans noticed Knowles’ Instagram account appeared to like a post on the social media platform from ABC 7 Chicago detailing the filing. As of Dec. 9, Knowles’ account appears to have unliked the post.

However, the fashion designer shared on Dec. 9 that she was recently hacked.

Advertisement

“I was Hacked !” she wrote in a post shared on Instagram. “As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me . Just know that it is not me !”

Knowles, 70, previously made headlines for her social media footprint in January when her Instagram account liked a post criticizing Janet Jackson’s concert ticket prices, which she later apologized for.

“What I am guilty of is liking [a] post, going through when I’m in a big hurry and I don’t have time to really read, and liking things because I trust that these are people that I follow,” she said in a video message at the time. “That was a big mistake—I will never do that again.”

As for Carter, 55, he profusely denied the allegations brought forth by an anonymous “Jane Doe,” which were initially filed in October without naming the “Empire State of Mind” artist. In the new documents obtained by E! News, Doe’s lawyer Tony Buzbee said that Carter and Combs raped his client at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Advertisement

via: E!Online