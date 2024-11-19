Tina Knowles Addresses Reports That Beyoncé Was Paid $10m to Speak at Harris Rally

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Tina Knowles is coming out swinging in defense of her daughter Beyoncé.

Last month, the Houston native, 43, was joined by her Destiny Child bandmate Kelly Roland at Harris’s campaign event to endorse the Democratic nominee in an emotional speech.

Rumors spread online that the record-breaking Grammy winner was paid $10m for her appearance, with prominent right-wing commentator Candace Owens furthering the narrative on a recent episode of her eponymously titled podcast.

“Beyoncé allegedly got paid $10m for that pathetic little endorsement of Kamala Harris. What was it, three minutes? $10m for three minutes of her life?” Owens, who previously endorsed Donald Trump, said.

While Owens acknowledged that the claims hadn’t been confirmed, she went on to argue that there has to be “some truth to these reports” as the Harris campaign has “gone completely mum and refused to answer” questions regarding the rumors.

Instagram has since blurred the post and added a note informing users that the clip includes “false information” before users can proceed to view it.

“So this has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It’s called False Information,” Beyoncé’s mother wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the blurred post. “Sadly other platforms with a lack of integrity still have it up.

“The lie is that Beyonce was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris. When In Fact: Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harrris’s Rally in Houston,” she continued, revealing that the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer “actually paid for her own flights for her and her team, and total Glam.”

“They are not only lying and disrespecting Beyonce’s name but they are trying to further discredit the power of our vice president! When does the lies and rumors stop? Of course you won’t see this in the news !!!!!” Knowles added.

