Timbaland Gives An Update on His Hair Transplant: “Don’t Say I Didn’t Tell You" [Video]

Timabaland is giving fans another look at his hair transplant, and the results speak for themselves.

via: Revolt

On Friday (Nov. 17), the beatmaker revealed his rejuvenated hairline on social media. The Instagram Story read, “You see [Dr. Harold Siegel’s] work. Don’t say I didn’t tell you.”

In September, Timbaland opened up about the procedure while emphasizing its necessity. “Working out, changing your body, I can put the work in. This one — I have to go get work. It’s no getting around it. I started seeing things getting lighter, and I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me do it earlier than later.’ I’m tryna tell y’all — don’t be jealous!” he stated.

He continued, “Where I’m at, I want to make sure I take care of my hair as much as I can at an early stage before it starts to fade.”

The seasoned producer joined a list of other celebrities who’ve received transplants in the past. Notably, Tyga, Deion Sanders, Tory Lanez and Safaree are among those who have been open about the procedure.

On the music side, the Virginia native has been quite busy. This year, he contributed to Brent Faiyaz’s “Tim’s Intro,” BIA’s “BIG BUSINESS” and Diddy’s “Stay Long,” to name a few.

While attending the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, he and Swizz Beatz teased the revival of their brainchild, Verzuz.

“I always dreamed I’d be on stage accepting an award about hip hop. Doing music back in Virginia, I never thought I’d make it, but I’m here,” Timbaland explained during their joint acceptance speech. “Me and my brother created something special, and it ain’t over. Black-owned, Verzuz, me and Swizz Beatz. I’m glad to share this with my brother.”

Since its launch in March 2020, the platform hosted an array of face-offs. Some of the most legendary moments include Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, Brandy vs. Monica, Mario vs. Omarion and The LOX vs. Dipset.