TikToker Who Went Viral Over Chemical Peel Burns Plans to Sue Atlanta Spa [Video]

Neyo White, who went viral last month on TikTok after posting a video detailing his disastrous treatment at an Atlanta spa, says he intends to sue after the chemical peel he received left him with harrowing injuries.

Neyo claimed the face peel was performed on Feb. 17 at Diamond Facez Skincare Bar, an establishment where he previously received milder treatments. He has since posted videos and photos of his face, which is covered with dark blotches.

“My life is over,” Neyo wrote on social media. “I don’t know what else to do.”

White claimed he had never received a chemical peel prior to the Feb. 17 appointment, and wasn’t exactly sure what to expect. “I knew it was going to be bad, but I did not think it was going to be this bad,” he said in a since-deleted Facebook video.

The man said that during the process, he began feeling an intense burning sensation all over his face and immediately expressed his discomfort. White said the esthetician reassured him that the feeling was normal.

“After she’s finished doing the chemical peel, my face is white and gray. And so I asked her, I said, ‘Hey, aren’t you going to remove this [acid] off me face?’ She said, ‘Oh no, you’ll be fine.’ She said, ‘It’ll dry up a few minutes later, a maybe a few hours later.’”

White said that once he returned home he noticed that the spots and turned from white to gray, and kept getting darker and darker. Though he said he wasn’t initially too concerned, he decided to seek treatment after the blotches began looking more like burns over the next few days.

According to White, the esthetician has refused to refund his money or take any responsibility for the incident, which is why he intends to file a lawsuit against the spa. He has also created a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of medical fees, trips to the hospital, as well as legal bills.

“I did not do this for any type of clout chasing or views or anything like that,” he said in a video posted by TMZ. “People also saying, ‘Oh he created a GoFundMe account, so he’s trying to scam people.’ I created the GoFundMe because I have to pay out of pocket for Ubers to the burn specialist … That;s 45 minutes away. I still have to pay other fees—medical fees after the insurance covers what it’s going to cover.”

White said several attorneys have reached out to him, but he’s taking his time before filing anything official.

Shamari-Rene Cherry, the founder of Diamond Facez, confirmed White had received a 20 percent TCA peel, which is used to treat acne scars and hyperpigmentation. Cherry told the outlet she had warned White about the healing process and that he needed to give it some time to “work its magic.”

“My client basically didn’t trust the process,” she said in a video, as reported by The-Sun. “That’s the process of a chemical peel. It was triggering for him, and he overreacted.”

