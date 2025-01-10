TikTok Mom’s Cribs-Style House Tour of Burned Down Altadena Home Goes Viral [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 43 mins ago

The video has amassed over 30 million views in just one day, with content creator Sara Anderson showcasing the remains of her property as though she were starring in the notorious MTV show.

TikTok creator Sara Anderson is finding a way to laugh through the heartbreak of losing her family home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

On Thursday, the TikTok star — who often posts about homeschooling her children from her house in Altadena, California — took viewers on a tour of what remained of her property after an inferno tore through the community earlier this week.

Advertisement

“Hey guys, welcome to my crib,” she begins the video, just like a celebrity giving a house tour on MTV’s Cribs series.

As she stumbles over the charred remains of her house, she points to a grill on the ground, telling viewers, “Come over here. You can barbecue!”

Before showing off a fire pit and adding, “We could light a fire, but as you see we already have one back here.” Active flames are then seen roaring behind her, as her house continues to burn.

Miraculously, she then turns to a tree covered in fruit, adding, “Hungry? Grab an orange!”

Advertisement

The video ends with her tossing the orange into the rest of the devastation behind her, before adding — with a smile — “And that’s my crib, thanks for coming!”

The viral video has amassed more than 31 million views since it went live, with many in the comments praising Anderson’s composure after such a tragic event.

“We laugh so we don’t cry,” wrote one follower, to whom Anderson responded with a heart emoji. “The orange tree is kind of a miracle,” read another comment, to which she replied, “I’m starting to think they are indestructible.”

“Wow this takes open concept to a new level,” shared someone else, with Anderson quipping, “i’m loving the natural light.”

Advertisement

She later shared another video showing the rest of her neighborhood, with Anderson noting, “I would say it’s about 90%+ gone.”

A third video showed what it looked like before the fire, as well as the devastation after.

A GoFundMe set up by one of Anderson’s friends has, so far, reached about 77% of its goal.

@saraandcrew never did i think this is how i would come back to my house ? original sound – mommy sara

Advertisement

via: TooFab