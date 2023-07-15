TikTok Chemical Peel Burn Man Awarded $1 Million In Damages for Burnt Face

Neyo White went viral after a trip to a Georgia spa turned into a trip from hell. Neyo took to social media to tell how he ended up with burns all over his face after going to a Buckhead spa for a chemical peel.

He had gone to the spa before, to get other facial procedures, to help with discoloration and evenness but he wanted to try something a little stronger, so he went in for a chemical peel.

After the experience White said he was going to sue, he did and won.

According to new docs, obtained by TMZ, Neyo was awarded $1 million in damages at the end of June in his lawsuit against Diamond Facez Skin Care Bar in ATL and the woman he says administered the peel, who’s also the CEO.

Here’s the breakdown of the damages … Neyo is getting $750K in compensatory — two-thirds of that comes from the company, and the rest comes from the CEO. He’s getting another $250K in punitive damages.

We reached out to Diamond Facez Skin Care Bar for comment … so far, no word back.

In case ya forgot, Neyo went viral last year after his treatment from hell … which he said landed him in the hospital with painful burns.