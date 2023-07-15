Drake Brings Out J. Cole for ‘It’s All a Blur’ Tour in Montreal [Video]

Last night (July 14), Drake brought the It’s All A Blur Tour> to the Bell Centre in Montreal. Though 21 Savage was notably absent, Drake still had plenty of surprises for fans.

via: Rolling Stone

The Off-Season rapper was seen walking through the crowd, in the same fashion Drake opened his tour last week in Chicago, while wearing a shirt that read, “The game has changed, you have been warned.”

While 21 Savage, who made his entrance Chicago’s United Center to Fantasia’s “When I See U,” is set to appear at all of the U.S. dates of the tour, he is not scheduled during stops in Canada.

In April, it was announced that Cole would be set to become a minority owner in the Charlotte Hornets after NBA legend Michael Jordan announced that he was selling the franchise he’s owned for the past 13 years. The rapper is part of a group of minority owners, a cohort that also includes fellow North Carolina music hero: Country star Eric Church.

Last year, Cole paid another visit up north and linked up with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in Canada for the 2021-2022 season. Cole played in five games, notching 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 49 minutes of game time.

Drake and Cole also recently performed together during a spectacular set at Dreamville Festival 2023 in April, and were joined by surprise special guests as GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne all graced the stage during the duo’s set.

Drake brings out J Cole in Montreal pic.twitter.com/fDJR9QW3Aw — Dody (@vietbrah) July 15, 2023