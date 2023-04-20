Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery Due To Lingering Injuries From 2021 Accident

Tiger Woods has completed “successful” surgery on his ankle following his withdrawal from The Masters earlier this month, the 47-year-old announced Wednesday.

via: AceShowbiz

More than two years after suffering damage to his leg in the car crash, the professional golfer shared with the world that he has undergone ankle surgery to treat his post-traumatic arthritis.

The 47-year-old’s team made the announcement through a statement released on his social media account on Wednesday, April 19. His team added that the procedure, which was successful, took place at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City, and was done by Dr. Martin O’Malley.

“Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture. It was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City,” the official statement read. “He has determined the surgery to be successful.”

In the statement, Tiger’s team further assured fans that Tiger is doing fine following the procedure. They shared, “Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

Offering a similar statement about Tiger’s condition post-surgery was Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports. In a telephone interview with the Associated Press, the agent stated, “He’s resting now and will start the recovery process.”

Mark added there was “no timetable on” the exact date Tiger could return to play. “The first goal is to recover and lead a much more enjoyable day-to-day life,” he stressed in the same interview.

Tiger’s surgery came a couple weeks after the renowned golfer had to pull out of the 2023 Masters Tournament during the third round due to a foot injury. Explaining the reason behind his withdrawal, he tweeted, “I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis.”

“Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support,” the father of two went on to write in his April 9 post. He concluded his message by stating, “Good luck to the players today!”

Tiger suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity after he was involved in a single-car accident back in February 2021. Since then, he went through numerous operations on his ankles and legs. Nonetheless, he admitted that he deals with “constant” right leg pain.