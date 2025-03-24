Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump, President Trump’s Former Daughter-in-Law

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Tiger Woods is confirming his new romance with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

Woods posted a picture of him alongside Trump to his Instagram and X accounts, with the caption: “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and the couple has five children together.

One of those children, Kai, goes to the same school as Woods’ two children, Sam and Charlie. Kai is due to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026 and competed in an invitational golf tournament against Charlie Woods last week.

The Instagram post from the normally very private Woods confirms weeks of rumors and tabloid speculation about the relationship.

The tactic is reminiscent of when the golfer confirmed his relationship with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in 2013, saying on social media that he’d gone public to “limit the ‘stalkerazzi’ and all those sleazy websites that are out there following us.” Woods confirmed his breakup with Vonn in 2015.

Woods’ two children are from his marriage to Elin Nordegren, which ended in divorce in 2010 after his extra-marital affairs.

President Trump has played golf with Woods on several occasions, most recently in February at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. During his first term in 2019, Trump also gave Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Woods, a legendary figure in golf and a world-famous sports star, announced earlier this month that he had undergone surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon, keeping him out of this year’s Masters tournament and likely the rest of the year.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company is in talks to produce an upcoming biopic on the rise of Woods, according to a Deadline report earlier this month.

Snoop Dogg was among those to comment on Woods’ Instagram post, adding the message “Check ya d m.” It was unclear what the rapper wished to privately tell Woods.

Ivanka Trump also offered her support, commenting on the post: “So happy for you both!”

