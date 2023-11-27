Tiffany Haddish’s Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' She's 'Hiding Behind a Fake Smile' After Troubling DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish’s friends and family are reportedly concerned about her after her recent DUI arrest and worry she’s struggling behind a “fake smile.”

via Page Six:

“Tiffany likes to drink and have a good time, but her friends are noticing that she is drinking way more around the holidays,” a source told us. “We think that she may be lonely and hiding behind a fake smile.”

The “Girls Trip” star was arrested for a DUI in Beverly Hills on Friday. Los Angeles authorities received a call at about 5:45a.m. reporting a motorist stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive.

“It’s surprising because she has worked so hard to get to where she is,” our source said of the incident. “She has always spoken about her hardships about being broke, homeless and living in her car. But now that she has found the success she has always dreamed of, new demons are coming to the surface in the form of alcohol.”

“We love the fact that she can move on from this and turn this life situation into a part of her comedy routine. But we are concerned,” said a pal.

The 43-year-old was not involved in an accident, but was allegedly hunched over the wheel as her vehicle’s engine was still running. Per TMZ, she was arrested at the scene and was spotted being led away in handcuffs.

Before her arrest she’d performed at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, Calif., for the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving event.

The standup star got back on stage the very next day after her arrest at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, Calif., and joked about the incident after a fan asked her from the crowd what happened.

“I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform,” Haddish said Friday at the show, per audio obtained by TMZ.

“God answered my prayers,” she cracked.

Haddish’s team did not get back to us immediately when we reached out for comment.

The “Like A Boss” actress was also arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence in 2022 near Atlanta, Georgia.

We don’t know Tiffany, but from the outside looking it it appears she’s been going through something for a while.