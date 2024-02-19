Tiffany Haddish's Ex-BF Common Being Dragged into Her Court War With Former Friend | lovebscott.com

Tiffany Haddish is being sued by her ex-friend, Trizah Morris, for defamation of character following her children’s 2022 lawsuit against the actress for alleged child sexual abuse.

via: Radar Online

Common is being dragged into her court war with former friend Trizah Morris, who is suing the comedian for defamation after being accused of extortion, sources close to the situation told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

We’re told Common (real name: Lonnie Rashid Lynn) along with two of Haddish’s attorneys will be listed on Morris’ witness list as part of the ongoing arbitration battle.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Morris believes Common was with Haddish when certain events went down and has information relevant to the case.

Haddish and Common were romantically linked in Aug. 2020 and reportedly called it quits in Nov. 2021. Common said the split was “mutual” during an interview on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored, adding how they still had love for each other.

On the other hand, Haddish said her split from Common “was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.'”

As we previously reported, late last year, a judge granted the Girls Trip star’s request to move the case out of the public eye, and her legal battle with an ex-friend is far from over.

The comedian had said that Morris signed an agreement with her that stated all disputes would be heard in arbitration and not in state court, but the plaintiff fired back that it was only signed under duress.

She accused Haddish and her team of bullying her into signing the agreement and demanded the court throw it out.

Morris said she was friends with Haddish from 2011 to 2020 and explained in her lawsuit seeking over $1 million that she tried to resolve the issue at first, claiming she contacted Haddish’s attorney as well as Spears’ attorney in February 2023 asking them to release a statement clearing her from the extortion claims.

Morris is the mom of the two kids who sued Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears in a now-dismissed lawsuit filed in 2022, accusing the comedians of grooming them as children and having them appear in inappropriate sketches.

Haddish and Spears denied the accusations and an attorney for Haddish said the lawsuit was strictly an extortion attempt by Morris.